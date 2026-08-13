Will Red Bull bring back an old acquaintance? Surprise candidate touted as Max Verstappen’s successor

If the four-time world champion leaves and Red Bull need to fill the seat again, former driver Ralf Schumacher has suggested Williams driver Carlos Sainz.

"Things are crackling at Williams ," Schumacher said about the latest media reports, which claim the 31-year-old Spaniard rejected a lucrative offer from his current team to extend his contract. Sainz's deal with the traditional British racing team runs until the end of 2026, and Williams are said to have offered 30 million euros for his signature on a new contract.

Sainz has, in fact, grown increasingly unhappy with the performance of this year's car. Rather than fighting for wins and podiums, Williams are struggling to get both cars into the points regularly. After 11 world championship races, they sit in a disappointing ninth place with just 11 points.

"This year's car has fallen short of its potential and missed our expectations by a long way for many different reasons," Sainz explained. Asked about his future, he said: "I need to reset my way of thinking to get a picture of where I will be in three to four years. But I still have faith in the path and the project."

Schumacher has also been scathing about the traditional team's performances so far. "The team made a huge mistake with the car. Vowles too (team principal James Vowles; editor's note), who for the first time under the new regulations was able to build a car completely with his people. Vowles has apparently not set things up properly. Things will certainly blow up there as well."

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Is Oscar Piastri also a candidate for Red Bull?

For Schumacher, Red Bull could offer Sainz a route out of the situation. Verstappen increasingly appears to be flirting with an exit, either to join another team or possibly to leave Formula 1 altogether.

Sainz knows Red Bull extremely well from his time as a junior driver and as a race driver for former sister team Toro Rosso, and he could step up if a seat opens up. "He has apparently turned down an offer from Williams. Is that connected to Max Verstappen potentially leaving Red Bull?" Schumacher speculated.

As well as Sainz, Oscar Piastri has also repeatedly been mentioned as a potential candidate if Red Bull do lose Verstappen. Through his manager Mark Webber, Sebastian Vettel's former team-mate, the young Australian has good links with the Austrian-British team.