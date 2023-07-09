Decision time for Wilfried Zaha! Crystal Palace star holds talks with Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq over £600,000-per-week contract with Napoli, PSG and Lazio also in contact

- Zaha in talks with Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq
- Wants higher salary from the Saudi club
- PSG, Napoli and other European sides interested
WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi Pro League side, who recently appointed Steven Gerrard as their manager, have reportedly submitted a written offer to Zaha which will see the player earning £16 million a season ($20m), which works out at £600,000-per-week before tax, according to the Daily Mail.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report also states that the player's representatives asked to increase the amount by £7.5m ($9.6m) which has been rejected by the club. A source close to the development told Daily Mail:"There is not a bottomless pit of money and we will not be held to ransom."
AND WHAT'S MORE: The Ivory Coast international is currently a free agent after his contract with Crystal Palace expired on July 1 after he refused to sign a new deal worth £200,000-per-week. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr had reportedly contacted Zaha over a possible move but they backed out due to his high wage demands.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Ettifaq Twitter
(C)GettyImages
WHAT NEXT? Other than offers from Saudi clubs, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Lazio and Fenerbahce have also enquired about the player but none of the clubs will offer the amount that the Saudi Pro League sides are proposing.