Wilfried Zaha nears Crystal Palace exit after player’s agent meets with Fenerbahce and Roy Hodgson hints at summer move

Wilfried Zaha could be set to join Fenerbahce from Crystal Palace as it has been reported that his agent has met with the Turkish giants this week.

Fenerbahce interested in Zaha

Agent met with Turkish club

Winger's contract expires in June

WHAT HAPPENED? Zaha's representative was in attendance as Fenerbahce beat Trabzonspor 3-1 in the Super Lig on Thursday as he met with the club's leaders, Sports Digitale reports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winger has already been linked with a move to Super Lig leaders Galatasaray, but Fenerbahce also see him as a strong candidate to help strengthen their side for next season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 30-year-old's contract at Palace expires at the end of June and he may have already played his last game for the club given he is set to miss the rest of the season through injury. Manager Roy Hodgson offered a pessimistic update on the winger's fitness on Friday.

"The injury seems to be more serious than we would like. I fear he will not play again this season but we live in hope," he told a press conference.

“The club has had conversations with him (over a new contract) and those conversations will continue. I have no idea what the outcome will be, or how advanced they will be. All I can hope for as a Palace fan is you’ll be able to see him playing for Crystal Palace next season."

WHAT NEXT FOR PALACE? Zaha will not be involved when the Eagles face Fulham on Saturday.