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Rian Rosendaal
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Why Ouazane prefers Morocco over the Netherlands national team

Morocco
Ajax
A. Ouazane

Abdellah Ouazane is thrilled with his Morocco call-up. The 17-year-old Ajax winger is determined to make his mark during this international break.

"I am happy to be here and ready to give everything for the national team, the head coach, the players and everyone in this country. I am looking forward to it and I am ready," he said enthusiastically in conversation with Moroccan channel FRMF.

Ouazane could also have chosen the Netherlands. Morocco felt stronger, though, the Ajax player stressed. He has already represented Morocco at various youth levels and now feels ready for the real thing.

"I am ready to give my life for this country. We all know that I chose Morocco two years ago, and this is why. Over the past two years, we have all seen that things can move quickly," said the attacker who broke through at Ajax.

For all the excitement, Ouazane is keeping his feet on the ground. The young winger knows he still has everything to prove to head coach Mohamed Ouahbi. "I am only 17 years old and still have a lot to learn, but that is why I am here."

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Morocco crest
Morocco
MAR
Gabon crest
Gabon
GAB
Eredivisie
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC

Above all, the wide player wants to learn from the experienced internationals in the Morocco squad. "It is nice to be here, but also a learning moment. I want to learn from the lads. I am ready to give everything."

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