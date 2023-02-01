Why Orlando Pirates are correct in loaning Lepasa to SuperSport United - Buccaneers legend Ramokgadi

Former Orlando Pirates striker Bruce Ramokgadi has explained why he thinks the Buccaneers were spot-on with their decision on Zakhele Lepasa.

Lepasa completed a surprise loan move to SuperSport

He was struggling for game time at Pirates

The arrival of Marou further complicated his situation

WHAT HAPPENED? Lepasa was sent on loan to SuperSport United on January player transfer deadline day and he will spend the remainder of the season in Tshwane. It was a surprise move by Pirates as Terrence Dzvukamanja or Bienvenu Eva Nga were expected to be transferred.

But the Soweto giants chose Lepasa who has been struggling this season, scoring just one goal in 10 Premier Soccer League appearances that include five starts.

Ramokgadi believes the arrival of Cameroon World Cup forward Souaibou Marou was going to further sideline Lepasa.

WHAT RAMOKGADI SAID: “It's a good thing because it's not like he is getting enough game time at Pirates,” Ramokgadi told KickOff.

“He is still a youngster, so he needs game time to grow, and a new striker is arriving from Cameroon. For that striker to get a chance, it means Lepasa will have to continue being a fringe player.

“So, it's a good move for him. It's not the end of the road for Lepasa, and it's not the first time he's been loaned out. All he needs is game time and to play as much as he can.

“To be match fit, you need to play. He will gain more experience where he is going. There is no pressure at SuperSport United.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Lepasa was struggling at Pirates, he had returned to the Bafana Bafana fold and took part in September and November international friendly matches. But competition for game time became stiff at the Soweto giants who have a large pool of forwards.

Apart from Dzvikamanja, Marou and Eva Nga, Pirates also have Kabelo Dlamini, Ndumiso Mabena, Kermit Erasmus, Vincent Oule and Monnapule Saleng as the other attackers.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEPASA? Lepasa will now be hoping to enjoy more playing time at SuperSport and convince Pirates coach Jose Riveiro that he deserves another chance next season.

But the likes of Bradley Grobler, Thamsanqa Gabuza, new Senegalese signing Serigne Niang and Gamphani Lungu will offer Lepasa a challenge for playing minutes.