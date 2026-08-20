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Rian Rosendaal

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Which names start for FC Twente in European crunch match?

FC Twente vs Qarabag FK
FC Twente
Qarabag FK
Conference League Qualification

FC Twente host FK Qarabag on Thursday evening in the Conference League play-offs. John van den Brom is expected to stick with the familiar names, Voetbalzone predict. The European tie at De Grolsch Veste kicks off at 20:00 and will be shown live on ESPN 1. 

In goal, Lars Unnerstall keeps his place for the Tukkers. FC Twente's back four, from right to left, is Bart van Rooij, Robin Pröpper, Ruud Nijstad and Aske Adelgaard.

At the base of midfield, Ramiz Zerrouki must provide control alongside Daouda Weidmann. The Frenchman has started the season strongly, with two goals and two assists in four matches. 

Further forward, Marko Pjaca, Daan Rots and Sondre Ørjasæter make up Twente's attacking midfield. Wout Weghorst will lead the line on Thursday evening at De Grolsch Veste.

Last Sunday, FC Twente took confidence from a 3-1 home win over PEC Zwolle. Qarabag matched that scoreline a day later against Samaxi in their first game of the season.

Conference League Qualification
FC Twente crest
FC Twente
TWE
Qarabag FK crest
Qarabag FK
QRB

Probable FC Twente line-up: Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Pröpper, Nijstad, Adelgaard; Zerrouki, Weidmann; Pjaca, Rots, Ørjasæter; Weghorst.

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