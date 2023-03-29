Where to watch & stream the English Premier League live: Broadcasters, TV channels & networks

Worldwide TV channels and online live streams to watch all the action from the English Premier League

The English Premier League is the most popular division in world football attracting as many as 3.2 billion viewers across the globe.

Such popularity brings with it fierce competition from media companies. Over £4.8bn is currently spent on global broadcasting rights to the Premier League. Last year, for the first time ever, the number from overseas rights topped domestic rights for the first time ever.

Most broadcasting rights listed below run through until 2025.

Watch & live stream Premier League in the UK

The current Premier League TV deal sees 200 live games shown in the UK per season.

Games are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video.

Broadcaster Live Games TV channel & stream Sky Sports 128 Watch here BT Sport 52 Watch here Amazon Prime Video 20 Watch here

Watch and live stream Premier League in the USA

There are a number of ways to watch and stream the English Premier League in the United States.

NBC holds exclusive television rights to the Premier League and is available to watch via a number of streaming services. Big match fixtures are shown on NBC's free-to-air station, while additional matches are shown on the USA Network.

The USA Network can be found through the cable providers listed below, as well as the streaming services listed in bold.

Watch and live stream Premier League in Europe

Country TV channel & stream Albania DigitAlb Andorra DAZN Armenia SetantaSports Austria SkyDeutschland Belarus SetantaSports Belgium Telenet Croatia ArenaSport Cyprus Cytavision Czech Republic Canal+ Denmark Viaplay Estonia Viaplay Finland Viaplay France Canal+ Georgia SetantaSports Germany SkyDeutschland Greece NovaSports Hungary Spilers Iceland Siminn Ireland PremierSports Italy SkyItalia Israel Sport5 Kosovo ArenaSport Latvia Viaplay Lithuania Viaplay Moldova SetantaSports Montenegro ArenaSport Netherlands Viaplay North Macedonia ArenaSport Norway Viaplay Poland Viaplay Portugal ElevenSports Romania Digi Russia MatchTV Serbia ArenaSport Slovakia Canal+ Slovenia ArenaSport Spain DAZN Sweden Viaplay Switzerland SkyDeutschland Turkey beIN Sports Ukraine SetantaSports

Watch and live stream Premier League in the Americas

Country TV channel & stream Argentina Star+ Bolivia Star+ Brazil Star+ Canada Fubo Caribbean Verticast Costa Rica Paramount+ Colombia Paramount+ Ecuador Star+ El Salvador Paramount+ Guatemala Star+ Honduras Star+ Mexico Star+ Nicaragua Star+ Panama Paramount+ Uruguay Star+ Venezuela Star+

Watch and live stream Premier League in MENA and Africa

Country TV channel & stream Middle East and North Africa beIN Sports South Africa SuperSport Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport

Watch and live stream Premier League in Asia

