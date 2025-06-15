How to watch today's Palmeiras vs Porto FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Palmeiras and Porto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil's Palmeiras will face off against Portuguese giants Porto in a FIFA Club World Cup tie at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Verdao qualified as the 2021 Copa Libertadores champions, while Porto secured their spot in the tournament by finishing fifth in UEFA's four-year rankings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Palmeiras vs Porto kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. A MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Palmeiras and Porto will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Sunday, June 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras team news

Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira will be glad to have Estevao in his squad before losing the rising star to Chelsea.

Apart from Estevao, several men who took part in the recent World Cup qualification games, including captain Gustavo Gomez, Richard Rios, Joaquin Piquerez, Emiliano Martinez and Facundo Torres, should all be available.

Former Bayer Leverkusen winger Paulinho is doubtful for the opening game due to a delay in his recovery from shin surgery. So Torres, Felipe Anderson, Raphael Veiga, and Mauricio will be competing to feature in support of Jose Manuel Lopez up front.

Porto team news

The attack is likely to be spearheaded by Spanish striker Samu Aghehowa, supported by new signing Gabri Veiga and teenage sensation Rodrigo Mora.

Marko Grujic has been excluded from the squad as he recovers from a hamstring injury, and Tiago Djalo remains unavailable due to disciplinary reasons.

