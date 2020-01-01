When does the 2021 January transfer window open & who are the top targets?

All details about the upcoming transfer window, when it opens and closes, as well as the high profile players being courted

The intrigue and excitement of transfers remains one of the most engaging aspects of football, with rumours of big-money moves fuelled all year round.

Naturally, transfer talk intensifies the closer we get to the opening of the window, often reaching a crescendo in the moments just before it "slams shut", as the saying goes.

Ahead of the new year, Goal brings you the all details about the upcoming January transfer window, when it opens and closes, as well as taking a look at the top targets.

When does the 2021 January transfer window open & close?

The 2021 January transfer window will open on Saturday January 2 for Premier League and English Football League clubs.

It will remain open for a period of around four weeks before closing on Monday February 1.

Of course, the transfer window varies from country to country, with some leagues adhering to different opening and closing dates.

In , for example, clubs will be able to engage in transfer business from Monday January 4 - two days after the window opens in - until February 1.

will follow the same window dates, meaning clubs are harmonised with their Spanish counterparts.

The transfer window period for German and French clubs will be the same as in England - open from January 2 and closed on February 1.

League Transfer window opens Transfer window closes Premier League January 2, 2021 February 1, 2021 January 2, 2021 February 1, 2021 January 2, 2021 February 1, 2021 La Liga January 4, 2021 February 1, 2021 Serie A January 4, 2021 February 1, 2021

Since 2020-21 seasons have effectively reverted to their normal schedules, the dates for the January transfer window are unaffected by Covid-19-related delays.

The summer transfer window in 2020 was pushed further into the year after lockdown measures played havoc with the customary competition calendars of the world's football leagues.

It was pushed back a month, opening at the end July and closing at the beginning of October, meaning it was more of a summer-autumn transfer window.

Who are the top January transfer window targets?

So, who are the top transfer targets in the upcoming January window?

A number of high profile stars are out of contract this coming summer, but deals could well be wrapped up early, while others find themselves out of favour at their clubs.

Lionel Messi |

Uncertainty continues to swirl around the future of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, whose contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2021.

He has been strongly linked with in particular, though the likes of and have also been touted as potential destinations.

The Argentine pushed for an early Camp Nou exit in August, but ultimately relented in his efforts, though he outlined his reasons for wanting to leave in an exclusive interview with Goal.

One of the issues was Messi's relationship with Josep Maria Bartomeu, Barca's erstwhile president, who stood down in October and the club will soon elect a new president in January.

It is felt that Messi will wait to see the outcome of the presidential elections, which conclude on January 24, before making the final call on his future.

Mesut Ozil |

Once regarded as one of the best footballers in the world, Mesut Ozil's star has faded considerably over the course of his last two seasons at Arsenal and he now finds himself excluded from the squad list.

The Gunners hierarchy appear keen to move the lucratively remunerated World Cup winner off their roster, but it remains unclear where exactly he could end up.

Ozil has expressed a desire to see out his contract with the north London club, but he is also eager to play games and he will probably have to move in order to do that.

His agent has confirmed that are interested, while also revealing that the playmaker has had offers "from all over the world".

David Alaba |

David Alaba is one of the stalwarts of Bayern Munich and has collected nine Bundesliga titles as well as two winner's medals during his time in Bavaria.

However, it looks like his time there is set to end, with Oliver Kahn hinting that the Austria international is intent on leaving despite having the proverbial "red carpet" rolled out for him in contract talks.

have been spoken of as a potential destination for Alaba, while are also reportedly keen to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Georginio Wijnaldum |

international Georginio Wijnaldum will be free to leave Liverpool this summer and it is thought that he has a number of suitors across Europe.

Barcelona have been most heavily linked with the midfielder, while Inter are also reportedly interested in securing his services as they seek to bolster their squad after a disappointing Champions League display.

It is possible that the Dutchman could remain with the Premier League club, but as January 1 approaches, it is looking increasingly likely that he will leave.

Christian Eriksen | Inter

One of the most highly regarded playmakers in Europe, Christian Eriksen's move to Milan looks set to become a disappointing sojourn after Inter confirmed he is on the market in January.

Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta noted that Eriksen has struggled at San Siro, describing him as "not functional" to Antonio Conte's squad.

“That is not any insult towards his professionalism," Marotta told Sky Sports Italy after confirming the Dane had been place on the transfer list.

"There is no punishment, it’s just a situation that has developed and it’s only fair to give him the chance to go where he can play more regularly."

Interestingly, Arsenal have been linked to the former star, while he has previously attracted attention from .

Hakan Calhanoglu |

It took him a while to get going at AC Milan, but Hakan Calhanoglu has really blossomed at San Siro this season and his form has not gone unnoticed.

The international is believed to be on the radar of , while Manchester United transfer chiefs have reportedly been monitoring his availability.

With 29 goals to his name and a further 45 provided for his team-mates across his 149 games for the club, he will have plenty of admirers.

Milan boss Stefano Pioli is hopeful that he can keep hold of the Turkey international, telling DAZN: "I don't think there are problems. Calha is with us and with the club. I'm sure that his will is to stay, there is a negotiation.

"The club, technical area, the player and I want the same thing, he has reached important levels and can still grow. He's a player to bet on."