'I would like to leave Barca in the best way' - Messi vows not to talk to other clubs until end of season

The Argentine legend doesn't want to get distracted by transfer talk but has left the door open for an amicable departure

star Lionel Messi has promised he won't talk to other clubs about a possible move until the current season is over.

After failing to secure a Camp Nou exit over the summer and now into the final season of his current contract with the club, Messi continues to be linked with a possible transfer away from Spain.

and loom as the most likely destinations with the Argentine seemingly still interested in exploring his options.

Any talks about a possible move will have to wait until the summer however with Messi vowing he'll hold off having those discussions to ensure he continues to give his all for Barca.

"I have nothing clear until the end of the year, I will wait for the end of the season," Messi told La Sexta.

"The important thing is to think about the team, finish the year, think about trying to get titles and not be distracted by other things.

"I don't know what's going to happen, I'm focused on what we have, on what can be done in these six months. I don't think about how the year will end because today it wouldn't be good for me to tell you what am I going to do because I don't know.

"I don't know if I'm going to leave or not and if I leave, I would like to leave in the best way.

"Always speaking hypothetically, I would like to return some day. I would like to return to the city, to work at the club, to contribute. Barcelona is much bigger than any player, even me obviously, and I hope that the president who comes in will do things well to help us lift important titles again."

Messi added that a potential move to Major League Soccer would appeal to him, but he is unsure if it will come to fruition.

"I always said that I have the illusion that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of living that league and that life, but if it happens or not I don't know," the Argentine said.

Messi also rejected the idea of him joining either or , and replied when asked if he could join the later: "No, impossible."

A move to Manchester does however appear to be possible with Messi confirming he still chats regularly with former mentor and current City boss Pep Guardiola.