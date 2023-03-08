'We've set the table for all sorts' - Jason Sudeikis talks Ted Lasso season 3 & possible spin-offs

Jason Sudeikis has indicated that he is content with how the Ted Lasso series wraps up, but admits that there is potential for spin-offs.

Ted Lasso season three is out this March

Apple TV+ show won a number of Emmys

Jason Sudeikis open to Ted Lasso spin-offs

WHAT HAPPENED? Sudeikis, who plays the eponymous Coach Ted Lasso, believes that the story arc of the upcoming season three of the series will sufficiently wrap up the fable of the eccentric American who manages AFC Richmond in the Premier League.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Season one of the Apple TV+ show hit screens in August 2020, with the second season arriving a year later in July 2021. Fans of the show have had to wait a little longer for the third - and final - season, which will release on March 15, 2023 after filming concluded in England.

WHAT THEY SAID? "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," Sudeikis said, speaking to Deadline. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet - that being Season 3 - it’s flattering.

"Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As well as playing the titular character, Sudeikis is one of the show's chief developers, writing a number of episodes, including the pilot and 'Make Rebecca Great Again' from season one, and 'Inverting the Pyramid of Success' in season two.

Across 22 episodes, the show introduces a number of key characters, such as Brett Goldstein's surly captain Roy Kent, socialite Keeley Jones, who is played by Juno Temple, and AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, who is portrayed by Hannah Waddingham.

With such a rich supporting cast emerging over the first two seasons, Sudeikis admits that there is potential for the show to delve deeper into the lives of a number of characters.

"I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories," said the 47-year-old. "Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us who worked on the show have tried to do.

"It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue, is lovely."

The first episode of Ted Lasso season three airs worldwide on Apple TV+ on March 15, 2023. A total of 12 episodes are planned for the season, with one episode airing each week right up to the finale on May 31.