How to watch today's West Ham vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester United are in the same boat as West Ham when the two sides - both struggling for positive results - lock horns in Sunday's Premier League game at the London Stadium.
Just like United, the Hammers have registered just one win in their last seven competitive games overall. So the hosts' manager, Julen Lopetegui, will be under as much pressure as his counterpart Erik ten Hag.

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom (UK)
|NA
|United States (U.S.)
|Peacock Premium
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|Germany
|Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
|India
|Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
|Republic of Ireland
|NA
|Spain
|DAZN
|Italy
|Sky Go Italia, Sky Sport Max
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|SuperSport
The Premier League match between West Ham and Manchester United will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).
In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream online live on Peacock Premium.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
West Ham vs Manchester United kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am ET / 2 pm GMT
|Venue:
|London Stadium
The Premier League match between West Ham and Manchester United will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.
It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 2 pm GMT on Sunday, October 27, 2024.
Team news & squads
West Ham team news
Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus faces a three-game ban after his red card in the 4-1 loss against Tottenham last weekend, and Crysencio Summerville would be nearly certain to replace Kudus as Niclas Fullkrug remains ruled out with a sore calf.
Edson Alvarez is likely to get the nod ahead of Guido Rodriguez to feature in the holding midfield position, with Michail Antonio leading the line.
West Ham possible XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Soucek, Summerville; Antonio.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Areola, Fabianski, Foderingham
|Defenders:
|Cresswell, Coufal, Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka, Palmieri
|Midfielders:
|Soler, Paqueta, Guilherme, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving
|Forwards:
|Summerville, Antonio, Ings
Manchester United team news
Captain Bruno Fernandes is expected to be fit and available for selection after missing the mid-week Europa League draw against Fenerbahce. As a result, Noussair Mazraoui will be relegated to the bench.
Jonny Evans and Antony are also doubts for the game, but the former could shake off his niggle.
Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount are all sidelined through injury.
Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Evans, Martinez; Eriksen, Casemiro; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bayindir, Onana, Heaton
|Defenders:
|Lindelof, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Evans, Amass
|Midfielders:
|Fernandes, Eriksen, Amad, Casemiro, Ugarte, Collyer, Gore
|Forwards:
|Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Ham and Manchester United across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 4, 2024
|Manchester United 3-0 West Ham
|Premier League
|December 23, 2023
|West Ham 2-0 Manchester United
|Premier League
|May 7, 2023
|West Ham 1-0 Manchester United
|Premier League
|March 1, 2023
|Manchester United 3-1 West Ham
|FA Cup
|October 30, 2022
|Manchester United 1-0 West Ham
|Premier League