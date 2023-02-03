West Brom vs Coventry City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream West Brom against Coventry City in the Championship in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

West Brom take on Coventry City in the Championship on Friday at The Hawthorns.

Carlos Corberan's side will hope to get back to winning ways after back-to-back losses against Burnley in the Championship and Bristol City in the FA Cup fourth round.

After going six matches straight without a win, Coventry City finally collected three points in their last gameweek as they beat Huddersfield Town 2-0. They are currently 13th on the table, three points behind West Brom in 10th.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news and more.

West Brom vs Coventry City date & kick-off time

Game: West Brom vs Coventry City Date: February 3, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 4) Venue: The Hawthorns

How to watch West Brom vs Coventry City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed on WBA TV.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will showcase the game on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Sky Go.

The match will neither be telecast nor streamed in India.

Coventry City team news & squad

Mark Robins has no major injury concerns in his squad. Tyler Walker and Michael Rose, who missed the tie against Huddersfield, are back in the squad and are available for selection.

Coventry City possible XI: Wilson; McNally, Doyle, Rose; Norton-Cuffy, Hamer, Shead, Bidwell; Allen, Palmer, Gyokeres

Position Players Goalkeepers Moore, Wilson, Griffiths Defenders Panzo, Doyle, Norton-Cuffy, Rose, McFadzean, McNally, Wilson-Esbrand, Kane, Reid, Dabo, Bidwell, Dacosta Midfielders Kelly, Allen, O'Hare, Sheaf, Palmer, Eccles, Burroughs, Howley, Hamer Forwards Waghorn, Gyokeres, Walker, Godden, Nee, Tavares, Maguire

West Brom team news & squad

Kyle Bartley and Matt Phillips injuries leave the players unavailable, while forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has a three-game ban to serve after his sending off in the 3-3 draw against Chesterfield.

West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Molumby, Wallace, Swift, Diangana; Dike