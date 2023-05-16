‘He’s wearing gloves in May! There’s something wrong with him’ – Man Utd striker Anthony Martial slammed by Paul Parker

Anthony Martial has been slammed for wearing gloves in May, with Paul Parker saying the Manchester United striker has “something wrong with him”.

French forward at Old Trafford since 2015

Has struggled for form and fitness

Questions being asked of his future

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international forward has continued to attract unwelcome attention in the 2022-23 campaign, with further form and fitness struggles being endured. He is up to eight goals for the season, having found the target last time out against Wolves, but more is expected of him at Old Trafford and there is plenty of speculation to be found regarding a potential summer transfer elsewhere. Parker would not be surprised to see the 27-year-old moved on as he fails to convince with his performances and attire on the field.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United defender Parker, who won two Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, has told Soccernews: “Martial comes out and wears gloves. I'm not saying that we are the warmest country in the world but come on… we are in May! If you walked on the street with gloves now, people would look at you oddly. Him wearing gloves should be an indication that there is something wrong with him. His performances fit someone who would wear gloves in May on a football pitch. It doesn't make any sense, so Erik ten Hag brought in [Wout] Weghorst to get an honest player would die for the cause and not someone who is going to tiptoe.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martial has been with United since 2015, taking in 295 appearances for the club, but he is only under contract until the summer of 2024 and may be deemed surplus to requirements while the Red Devils remain in a position to demand a fee from any sale.

WHAT NEXT? United are expected to prioritise the signing of a new No.9 this summer, which will nudge Martial down their pecking order, with the Red Devils said to be keen on Tottenham talisman Harry Kane and Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen.