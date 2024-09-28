+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Wolves vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueLiverpoolWolverhampton vs LiverpoolWolverhampton

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolves will take on Liverpool in the Premier League at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season after having gotten off to a terrible start this season. They have just one point from their first five matches and will be hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat this weekend.

Having won four out of their first five matches, Liverpool will be confident of adding another win to the bag. The Reds have scored eight goals in their last two matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United StatesUniverso, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Wolves and Liverpool will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wolves vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date:September 28, 2024
Kick-off time:5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET
Venue:Molineux Stadium

The match will be played at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

On the Wolves side, key defender Yerson Mosquera has been diagnosed with a serious knee injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season.

He joins fellow absentees Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez, Bastien Meupiyou, and Boubacar Traore in the treatment room.

Wolves possible XI: Johnstone; Semedo, S. Bueno, Dawson, Ait-Nouri; Bellegarde, Lemina, Andre, Gomes, Cunha; Larsen.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sa, Bentley, Johnstone, King
Defenders:Doherty, Bueno, Semedo, Toti, Lima, Hubner, Lembikisa
Midfielders:Lemina, J. Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Bellegrade, Cundle
Forwards:Larsen, Hwang, Cunha, R. Gomes, Forbs, Guedes

Liverpool team news

Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker missed out in the last game due to a muscle injury, but manager Arne Slot is optimistic that the Brazilian will recover in time for the weekend.

Harvey Elliott is the only other injury concern, as he continues to nurse a foot fracture.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Allison, Kelleher, Jaros
Defenders:Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley
Midfielders:Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Morton
Forwards:Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
19/05/24Liverpool 2 - 0 Wolverhampton WanderersPremier League
16/09/23Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 3 LiverpoolPremier League
02/03/23Liverpool 2 - 0 Wolverhampton WanderersPremier League
04/02/23Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 - 0 LiverpoolPremier League
18/01/23Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 1 LiverpoolFA Cup

Useful links

