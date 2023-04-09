WATCH: A save to win Arsenal the title? Aaron Ramsdale denies Liverpool star Mohamed Salah with a stunning late stop at Anfield

If Arsenal go on to win the Premier League title, then they may have a stunning save from Aaron Ramsdale at Anfield to thank for that success.

Gunners went two goals up

Liverpool came roaring back

Keeper helps Arteta's side to a point

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international was beaten on two occasions during an action-packed meeting with Liverpool on Sunday, but his reflexes were also tested to the full during a thrilling finale.

With the clock ticking down, and the Gunners hanging on to a point in a 2-2 draw, Mohamed Salah sent a curling effort arching towards the top corner. Ramsdale flew through the air and got strong enough fingertips on the effort to divert it over the crossbar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The points were ultimately shared between Arsenal and Liverpool, but both sides could have taken the spoils. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus netted for the Gunners, with Salah and Roberto Firmino responding for the hosts.

Egypt star Salah also missed a penalty, while Reds defender Andy Robertson was elbowed by an assistant referee at half-time and Ibrahima Konate was denied by another smart stop from Ramsdale during a dramatic contest on Merseyside.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal remain six points clear at the top of the table, but Manchester City still hold a game in hand and have a meeting with the Gunners to look forward to at the Etihad Stadium on April 26.