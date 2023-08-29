WATCH: New footage rubbishes Luis Rubiales’ version of Women’s World Cup final kiss with Jenni Hermoso as RFEF made to look foolish

New footage has emerged of Luis Rubiales’ kiss with Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup, with his version of events being rubbished.

The Spanish FA president has come in for widespread criticism as a result of his actions in Sydney.

Rubiales was seen grabbing victorious players following their 1-0 victory over England, before then planting a kiss onto the lips of Barcelona striker Hermoso.

He has faced calls to resign from prominent posts since – as he is also a vice-president at UEFA – but has resolutely refused to back down.

Rubiales has claimed that the kiss in question was consensual, with the RFEF backing his cause when publishing a number of photos – alongside an 800-word statement - that supposedly proved that Hermoso had initiated the controversial interaction by lifting the Spanish FA chief off the ground.

A video shot from the stands - which provides a different angle on proceedings – does, however, appear to show that Rubiales jumped into the arms of Hermoso and was not picked up by the 33-year-old forward.

The RFEF claimed that: “The feet of Mr President are ostensibly raised off the ground as a result of the player's action. The evidence is conclusive. Mr President has not lied.

“The RFEF and Mr President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself.”

Suggestions of Rubiales having to lift himself off the ground so as “not to fall” have now been refuted.

Hermoso has since released a statement of her own, in which she stresses that at “no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me”.

All 23 members of Spain’s triumphant World Cup squad have vowed not to represent the national team again until Rubiales is removed from power, while 11 members of Jorge Vilda’s coaching staff have resigned.

The Spanish FA has, following another lengthy meeting, advised that Rubiales should step down.

He has been banned by FIFA from all football-related activity as a full investigation into events continues.

Rubiales has, however, been involved in the RFEF writing to UEFA asking for Spanish teams to be banned from European competition due to government interference in sporting matters – although that request has been snubbed.

A long and often bizarre saga appears set to rumble on for some time yet, with Rubiales’ mother revealing that she will be taking in a hunger strike until her son’s name is cleared.