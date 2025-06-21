How to watch today's Inter vs Urawa Red Diamonds FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Urawa Red Diamonds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group E at the FIFA Club World Cup is shaping up to be a real nail-biter. With River Plate topping the group after their 3-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds, and Inter Milan being held to a shock 1-1 draw by Monterrey, it's still all to play for heading into Matchday 2 — every team is still in the hunt for a knockout berth.

Inter, one of the pre-tournament favorites, will be desperate to kick their campaign into gear after that unexpected stumble against the Liga MX side. That draw marked a bit of unwanted history, it was the first time an Italian club has failed to win a Club World Cup match, across all versions of the competition. Previously, Italian teams had won all four of their games in the old format, outscoring opponents 11-2 in the process.

One of those wins included Inter's only clash with an AFC opponent, a commanding 3-0 victory over Seongnam FC back in 2010, en route to lifting the trophy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Urawa Red Diamonds online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Urawa Red Diamonds will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs Urawa Red Diamonds kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Milan and Urawa Red Diamonds will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Inter team news

Inter are dealing with some injury headaches ahead of their must-win clash with Urawa Red Diamonds. Denzel Dumfries was ruled out just before their tournament opener due to a muscle issue, and things went from bad to worse when Marcus Thuram, brought on in the second half, picked up a hamstring injury.

Thuram had come on for Sebastiano Esposito, who had a night to forget after spurning a clear-cut chance in front of goal. With options thinning, manager Cristian Chivu may be left relying on the Esposito brothers – Sebastiano and 19-year-old Pio Esposito – to carry the load up front, especially if he opts to give Lautaro Martínez a breather after the captain salvaged a point with his goal against Monterrey.

Tactically, Chivu showed his willingness to adapt during that opener, ditching his usual 3-5-2 setup in favor of more flexible 3-4-1-2 and 3-4-2-1 formations as the match wore on. Inter fans will be watching closely to see what tweaks he makes next, as the Nerazzurri look to grab their first win of the Club World Cup campaign.

Urawa Red Diamonds team news

After falling short against River Plate, Maciej Skorża may be tempted to ring the changes for Urawa Reds' clash with Inter. Yusuke Matsuo led the line in the opener in Seattle, but Thiago Santana will be eager to stake his claim for a starting role this time around.

At the back, skipper Marius Hoibraten, one of the few foreign faces in this Urawa setup, will need to be at his commanding best. The Norwegian centre-half is likely in for a testing shift as he and his backline brace for Inter's attacking firepower.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links