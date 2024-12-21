How to watch today's Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After their EFL Cup ambitions were dashed midweek, Brentford will look to bounce back at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday when Nottingham Forest arrive for a Premier League showdown.

Thomas Frank's side suffered a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, following a 2-1 loss to local rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.

Returning to their London stronghold, Brentford will aim to maintain their solid home record as they host a Nottingham Forest side fresh off a morale-boosting victory.

The Tricky Trees staged a thrilling comeback to edge out Aston Villa 2-1 at the City Ground last Saturday evening, propelling Nuno Espirito Santo's team to an impressive fourth place in the standings ahead of their trip to Brentford.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Brentford and Nottingham Forest will not be broadcast live on TV due to the traditional Saturday 3PM blackout.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live on Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), USA Network, Sling, DirecTV Stream and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

The match will be played at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, December 21, with kick-off at 10 am ET/ 7 am PT in the US and 3 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford's woes deepened on Wednesday with two fresh defensive setbacks. Ethan Pinnock exited the game after just 14 minutes with a hamstring injury, while Sepp van den Berg was absent due to a groin issue.

Unless they make miraculous recoveries, both are expected to join Gustavo Nunes (back), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Josh Dasilva (knee), and Mathias Jensen (thigh) on the sidelines, leaving Thomas Frank facing a defensive selection headache.

Meanwhile, Igor Thiago was also unavailable at St. James' Park, with Frank later confirming that the striker is dealing with a joint infection, ruling him out for the foreseeable future.

Nottingham Forest team news

On the Nottingham Forest side, Murillo sustained a knock midway through the second half against Aston Villa, while Ryan Yates was seen limping at the final whistle.

However, the Forest boss remains optimistic about their availability for the trip to London. In better news, Alex Moreno is set to return to the fold, having been ineligible to face his parent club, Aston Villa.

Should Murillo and Yates be cleared to feature, only Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahim Sangare (hamstring) are guaranteed to miss out. Additionally, Anthony Elanga, who came off the bench to net the decisive goal against Villa, is pushing for a spot in the starting lineup.

