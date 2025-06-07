How to watch today's Bahamas vs Costa Rica World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF match between Bahamas and Costa Rica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Bahamas will play host to Costa Rica this Saturday at the BFA Wildey Turf in a Group B encounter of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, though for the home side, the dream of reaching the 2026 finals is already over.

Drawn into a tough group with Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, and the heavyweights from Costa Rica, Nesley Jean’s squad has endured a rough qualifying campaign. The Bahamians have come up short in all three of their outings so far, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table with no mathematical chance of progressing.

It all started with a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Trinidad and Tobago, followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat to Saint Kitts and Nevis. Things went from bad to worse with a 6-0 drubbing against Grenada last time out, leaving the Bahamas four points behind second-placed Trinidad with just one match left to play.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, have taken full control of Group B, showing their class with two clean-sheet victories, a 4-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis and a composed 3-0 performance against Grenada as they close in on top spot.

How to watch Bahamas vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream Costa Rica Repretel Canal 6 Guatemala Tigo Sports Guatemala Honduras Tigo Sports Honduras International YouTube, CONCACAF GO

In Costa Rica and worldwide, the World Cup Qualification match between the Bahamas and Costa Rica will be available to watch and stream online live through CONCACAF GO and YouTube.

Bahamas vs Costa Rica kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between the Bahamas and Costa Rica will be played at Wildey Turf in Wildey, Barbados.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Saturday, June 8, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bahamas team news

The hosts will be missing Andre Roberts, who was forced off injured just 17 minutes into the match against Grenada.

That likely means Kevin Thomas, Lance Carroll, and William Bayles will hold down the midfield, though further shakeups are expected following the heavy loss.

Costa Rica team news

For Costa Rica, there's some uncertainty around Jeyland Mitchell, who picked up a knock during their recent friendly against Catalunya.

If he's unavailable, Yeison Molina is expected to slot into central defense alongside Francisco Calvo, with Joseph Mora and Fernan Faerron holding their places out wide.

