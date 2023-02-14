The agent of Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque has confirmed that Athletico Paranaense have received numerous offers for the teenage striker.

Barcelona, two other clubs bid for player

Paranaense turned down offer

17-year-old is one of Brazil's top prospects

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking to Globo Esporte, Roque's representative Andre Cury revealed that three teams have made offers for the player, including a "Spanish club" — later confirmed as Barca by the same outlet. All three offers were swiftly rejected. The trio of bids were for around €25 million (£22m/$27m) and Athletico Paranaense want a far higher fee for their young star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roque is the latest of a string of promising talents to come out of the Brazilian league. A natural striker, he is also capable of playing on either wing, and clubs all over Europe are vying for the 17-year-old's signature. Premier League leaders Arsenal are among his other suitors.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Cury insisted that Roque is ready for European football. “He has managed to show that he has all the physical, mental and technical characteristics to be playing for a great club in Europe," he said. "The great 9s in Europe are old, like Benzema, Cavani, Lewandowski, and they will open a gap for these players.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ROQUE? The striker will continue to star for Athletico Paranaense until a sufficient offer arrives to jet him off to Europe. Barcelona hope that they can be the ones to secure his signature.