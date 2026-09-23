Virgil van Dijk hits back at Noa Vahle: 'Your colleagues write that, it is utter nonsense!'

Virgil van Dijk rebuked Noa Vahle during Wednesday morning's press conference in Zeist. The Netherlands defender said it was absolutely not his idea to play with five defenders against Morocco at the World Cup.

The Netherlands went out to Morocco in the last 16 of the World Cup last summer. The North African country proved too strong for the Dutch national team on penalties.

Having used 4-3-3 throughout the entire group stage, then national coach Ronald Koeman suddenly switched to a system with five defenders for the match against Morocco.

The move backfired. The Netherlands were completely outplayed throughout the match and did well to escape with a 1-1 draw. Van Dijk defended Koeman's choice afterwards, after which Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf suggested the idea had partly come from Van Dijk.

Van Dijk dismissed that claim on Wednesday morning during the press conference. Noa Vahle asked on behalf of Talpa whether he had had much time over the summer to reflect on the World Cup and everything that had gone wrong, and the defender responded sharply.

"We didn't do well enough. It is up to us to change that quickly. Afterwards it is easy to say we should have done this or that differently," began the Liverpool captain.

"One of your colleagues said it was my idea to play with five defenders. That is complete nonsense, but we failed at the World Cup. Those are the facts," Van Dijk replied.