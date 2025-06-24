Viktor Gyokeres makes transfer ‘threat’ to Sporting CP in phone call with club president as Swedish striker attempts to force through Arsenal move

WHAT HAPPENED?
The Swedish striker has enjoyed two productive seasons in Portugal, registering 97 goals through 102 appearances. Interest in his services has built steadily, with the expectation being that a big-money deal will be agreed in the summer of 2025.
THE BIGGER PICTURE
Sporting, though, are prepared to play hard ball. Despite claims from Gyokeres’ agent that a gentleman’s agreement was put in place to allow his client to leave for less than his £84 million ($114m) release clause, no deal has been done and the Lisbon-based giants will not bow to pressure.
DID YOU KNOW?
According to Record, Gyokeres is pushing to make a switch happen. He is said to have informed Sporting president Federico Varandas that he has no intention of returning to the club for pre-season training - which is due to get underway next week.
TELL ME MORE
The 27-year-old says he will not play another game for the club and wants to complete a transfer to Arsenal “at all costs”. Gyokeres will “never forgive” Sporting’s directors if they deny him a Premier League opportunity at this stage of his career.Getty/GOAL
WHAT NEXT FOR GYOKERES?
Sporting are said to be demanding €70m (£60m/$81m) for Gyokeres, in a package that includes plenty of bonuses, but Arsenal’s latest offer is said to only come in at €50m (£43m/$58m) with €10m in add-ons.