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Video: with Saudi coffee, Posecnik arrives in Jeddah to lead Al-Ahli

Al Ahli
M. Pusic
Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands

The Dutch coach will begin a new chapter in the history of "the Elegant"

Dutchman Marino Pusic, the new head coach of Al-Ahli, has arrived in Jeddah to take charge of the club for the coming period.

Al-Ahli announced Pusic's signing in the early hours of Thursday, handing him a two-season contract that runs until 2028. He replaces German coach Matthias Jaissle, who left to take over at England's Newcastle United.

Saudi journalist Waleed Saeed shared a video clip on his personal account on the "X" platform showing the Dutch coach touching down at Jeddah airport on Thursday, his signing now official.

A group of Al-Ahli officials turned out to greet Pusic. They welcomed him warmly and offered him Saudi coffee, a customary tradition for newcomers.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

There's no time to settle in. The new coach starts work with Al-Ahli straight away, with the Saudi Roshn League kicking off in a week.

Al-Ahli open the new season on 13 August against Al-Diriyah in the first round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The club are chasing the Saudi league title, missing from their trophy cabinet since 2016, and hoping to defend the AFC Champions League Elite crown they have won in each of the past two seasons.

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