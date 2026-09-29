Morocco cruised past hosts Lesotho 2-0 on Tuesday evening, easing through their second-round clash in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The scoreline flattered Lesotho. Morocco bossed the game from start to finish, dictating the tempo across the pitch and spurning a host of chances against opponents who simply could not live with the Atlas Lions.

Brahim Diaz broke the deadlock in the 45th minute. A through ball into the box found Nayef Aguerd, the Lesotho defence failed to clear, and Diaz gratefully tucked it home to hand Morocco the lead just before the interval.

That dominance carried into the second half. Azzedine Ounahi doubled the advantage in the 82nd minute, meeting a low cross from Soufiane Rahimi and firing straight into the net to seal the win.

The result took Morocco to 6 points at the top of their group, a second win on the bounce after their 2-0 opening victory over Gabon. Lesotho stay rooted to the bottom without a point, having lost their opener 2-1 to Niger.







