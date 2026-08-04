Al-Nassr wrapped up their overseas training camp in Lisbon with another defeat, watched from the stands by star captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spain's Almeria beat them 2-0 on Tuesday in the fourth and final friendly of the Portugal camp, part of the build-up to the new 2026-2027 season.

The first half finished goalless. Then Almeria came out firing after the break, scoring twice inside roughly a quarter of an hour.

The Andalusians broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, one of their players finding himself completely clear in front of Brazilian goalkeeper Bento. Ten minutes later a penalty made it two.

Australian boss Ange Postecoglou named a line-up mixing first-choice players with substitutes, then reshuffled things in the second half once his side fell behind.

Cristiano Ronaldo was there too, making his first appearance since ending his run with the national team at the 2026 World Cup. He was happy just to watch from the stands.

That result made it three defeats in four camp matches for the Saudi side, who managed only a single win, 2-0 against Spanish third-division outfit Merida.

Elsewhere they went down 2-1 to Benfica's reserve side and 4-2 to Portugal's Estrela Amadora, before this latest loss to Almeria.

Al-Nassr open the new season on 15 August, facing Al-Fateh in the first round of the Roshn League.