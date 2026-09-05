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Abdelmawgood Samir

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Video: Ter Stegen's disaster: Ajax suffer a painful blow on a nightmare night

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven
Ajax
PSV Eindhoven
Eredivisie
M. ter Stegen
Netherlands
Germany

What did he do?

Ajax endured a difficult night in the Dutch Eredivisie, slumping to a heavy 3-1 defeat on home soil in Amsterdam. PSV Eindhoven climbed to the top of the table, and goalkeeper Ter Stegen turned in a below-par display, carrying the blame for the first goal.

The hosts got off to a shocking start. Eindhoven broke the deadlock after just four minutes, Ricardo Pepi rising to a cross inside the box and heading it home after Ter Stegen misjudged the ball.

Ajax tried to hit back quickly, and Arokodare had a chance to level, but Eindhoven stayed the more dangerous side. Geertruida then dealt the hosts a fresh blow, doubling the lead just before half-time.

Champions League
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard crest
Fortuna Sittard
SIT
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX

In the closing minutes Ajax pressed hard, hunting a goal to revive their hopes of a comeback. Eindhoven exploited the spaces and settled the contest through Bakayoko, sealing a 3-1 win for the visitors.

It is Ajax's first defeat of the season. Their tally is now frozen, six points adrift of leaders Eindhoven, and with a postponed fixture still to play. AZ Alkmaar also have a game in hand, and the gap between them and Ajax could stretch to eight points.

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