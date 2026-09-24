Sami Al-Jaber reckons Saudi Arabia are crying out for a genuine centre-forward, and the former national team star saw the problem laid bare against Kuwait.

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The Saudis ground out a 1-0 win over Kuwait on Wednesday in the opening round of the 27th Gulf Cup. Forward Abdullah Al-Hamdan cut a modest figure throughout.

Speaking on the "Nadina" programme, Al-Jaber said: "Saudi Arabia currently lacks the lethal striker who is good at scoring goals and exploiting chances, unlike in the past."

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He added: "We currently have strikers of the highest level in the Saudi league, but they are foreigners, and the local names are not capable of delivering the required level."

Victory mattered most, though. He continued: "But most importantly, the Saudi national team achieved victory in the Kuwait match, which saw the emergence of many stars such as Humam Al-Hammami."

Signing off, he said: "Saudi Arabia showed a different spirit and was outstanding to the utmost degree, but the Kuwait national team played a great defensive match, and I clearly respect our national team, which succeeded in closing down the centre."







