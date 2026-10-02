Jorge Jesus landed in Portugal to prepare for the eagerly awaited clash against Norway, and the welcome was anything but ordinary. The moment the Portuguese coach touched down turned into a tense scene, fuelled by the ongoing controversy over his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and everything raised in recent weeks about the captain of the Portuguese national team.

Portuguese newspaper "A Bola" published a video clip of Jesus arriving in the country ahead of Sunday evening's meeting with Norway in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League. In it, one fan can be seen directing angry chants at the coach.

The moment Jesus appeared, the fan laid into him at the top of his voice: "You are worth nothing, Jesus. You are a disgrace, man." The scene laid bare the depth of anger surrounding the coach right now, with the debate over his handling of Ronaldo growing louder by the day.

He did not stop there. The fan kept up his attack, reaching for Ronaldo to make his point in defence of the national team captain: "Your ego rivals the size of the Eiffel Tower. You are not even worth Ronaldo's finger, he is the greatest athlete of all time."

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All of this plays out against a fraught backdrop around the national team. The row over Ronaldo and the technical staff's decisions has escalated, turning the captaincy question into a public and media talking point that spills well beyond the pitch and puts Jesus firmly under the fans' gaze ahead of the big game.

Portugal's public now waits to see what unfolds on Sunday evening. Jesus faces a fresh test, with his tactical calls under intense scrutiny and the Ronaldo saga still hanging over the squad, especially after the angry reception that greeted him the moment he arrived home.