VIDEO: Fulham & Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi opens up on facing Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi, why he had to leave Arsenal & much more in latest Beast Mode On Podcast Exclusive A. Iwobi Fulham Premier League Nigeria Arsenal A. Akinfenwa Everton

Abebayo Akinfenwa is joined by Alex Iwobi on the Beast Mode On Podcast as the Fulham winger discusses his journey from the Arsenal academy to becoming a regular in the Premier League and making his mark on the international stage with Nigeria. The 29-year-old also talks about his duels with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as well as a host of other compelling topics.