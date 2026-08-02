Video: fresh controversy: Trump adds two titles to his questionable record in golf

US President Donald Trump has added two new trophies to his collection after winning the club and senior championships at his golf course in New Jersey.

Trump, aged 80, recorded an improbably low score of 70, two under par, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster over the weekend, according to "The Sun". The win brings his declared tally to more than 40 overall.

Footage on social media captured the US President soaking up warm applause in front of the club's leaderboard after the round, with a caption confirming he had claimed two prizes for his performance.









Par at Bedminster is set at 72. That means Trump claims he finished the match two shots under to secure the double win.

His 70 came a year after the White House published a scorecard claiming Trump had shot 69, three under par, in the same annual tournament in 2025 to win by 10 shots overall.

Cameras caught Trump visiting troops during his trip to New Jersey, though observers noticed he was still wearing his golf glove while greeting the military personnel.

One user of the site "X" wrote, in response to a video clip: "Wearing a golf glove. What disrespect!".

Another added: "I think he wears his golf shoes and driving glove wherever he goes...???"









An enthusiastic golfer, Trump has long boasted about his prowess on the course, declaring: "I have played a lot, and I have played well. There are very few people who can beat me at golf".

His record of achievements and declared results, though, has raised the doubts of critics and sports journalists over the years.

Sports writer Rick Reilly, author of a book on Trump's golfing habits, questioned the legitimacy of his club championship wins, once stating: "When it comes to cheating, he is an 11 on a scale of 1 to 10".