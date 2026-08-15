Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Nassr vs Damac - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Video: For the first time, Khaled Al-Shanif announces his support for Al-Nassr's rival!

Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC
Al Nassr FC
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
K. Al-Atawi
Saudi Arabia

The Saudi media figure surprised everyone

Saudi media figure Khalid al-Shanif has revealed for the first time the club he will support in the new season of the Roshn League 2026-2027.

Al-Shanif directed a message to Khalid al-Atawi, the new head coach of Al-Fateh, wishing him success and announcing his backing. Al-Atawi had been one of the guests on his programme "Dawrina Ghair" on the "Al-Saudiya" channel last season.

"Best of luck in your stint with Al-Fateh, and you are capable, God willing, of putting Al-Fateh in its natural place," al-Shanif said in his message.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

He added: "For me, I am not supporting Al-Fateh because of Khalid al-Atawi, I will be an Al-Fateh fan 100% this season because of him, not because they will face Al-Nassr, but for the sake of al-Atawi."

King Cup
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
King Cup
Al-Ula FC crest
Al-Ula FC
ULA
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

Al-Fateh begin their campaign under al-Atawi today, Saturday, when they face Al-Nassr at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh in the first round of the competition.

Al-Atawi had been a candidate to lead the Saudi national team at the 2026 World Cup as successor to Frenchman Hervé Renard. The task eventually went to Greek coach Georgios Donis.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google