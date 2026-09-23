Iraq and Oman shared the spoils in a lively 1-1 draw at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Wednesday, in the first round of the group stage of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Iraq needed just six minutes to break the deadlock. Mohammed Qasim collected the ball inside the penalty area and lashed it into the net with a powerful left-footed strike.









Oman hit back through Nasser Al-Rawahi in the 67th minute. He surged down the left before finding the net with a clever finish.













Both sides walk away with their first point of the group stage. Saudi Arabia's clash with Kuwait in the same group follows later tonight.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums



