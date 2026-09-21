Atlético Madrid have sent a sharp message to Real Madrid and their coach José Mourinho, demanding an end to what they described as "harassment of referees", in the wake of the controversy that followed the Spanish capital's derby at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium.

A day on from the match, the fallout rumbles on. Inside Atlético there is joy at the victory heading into the three-week international break. Real Madrid, meanwhile, feel they were on the wrong end of a major refereeing injustice.

Mourinho laid bare that stance during his press conference, producing an image of two controversial incidents. The gesture prompted a response from the Madrid club.

Atlético fired back across their social media accounts, printer and all, writing: "Stop the harassment of referees now". They attached a picture of Mourinho inside the press conference hall at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, holding up the very printout that had sparked the row minutes earlier.





Diego Simeone had already answered the Portuguese from that same seat, just minutes after the incident. "Not everything goes," Atlético's manager said. "Whether your name is Mourinho, Flick or Simeone, the limits of respect cannot be crossed."

This is nothing new from the club. In earlier derbies they aimed sarcastic jabs at Real through posts that hinted at the media "machine".



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