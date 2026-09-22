Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Faraj has responded to reports that emerged over the past few hours regarding the participation of Brazilian Malcom with the UAE in the Gulf Cup 27, which gets under way tomorrow in Jeddah.

Social media had lit up with claims that Malcom had obtained Emirati nationality and made the national team squad for the "Gulf Cup 27" tournament that begins tomorrow in Saudi Arabia.

Group Two contains the UAE, along with Qatar, Bahrain and Yemen.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

On the programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed", Al-Faraj mocked those reports. He said such news comes via someone who creates a "post" that people then ridicule and get carried away with the rumours.

He continued: "Don't take news from WhatsApp groups, you've killed me, this is the mothers' group, leave it alone.. by God Almighty this is a story (a strange tale)."

Worth recalling here: last August, UAE side Al-Jazira signed Malcom from Al-Hilal after a distinguished spell with the Saudi club.







