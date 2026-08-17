Verweij knows more about Ajax’s search for Godts replacement: ‘Cruyff is saying internally that...’

Ajax are pushing hard to sign a left winger, but they do not want to overpay, Mike Verweij reports in the Kick-off podcast of De Telegraaf. In Amsterdam, the names of Noa Lang and Sami Ouassia are being mentioned.

"If Noa Lang really has to cost 25 million: Ajax are really not going to pay that," Verweij says. In the Turkish media, rumours are circulating about a transfer fee of 15 million euros.

Verweij is not convinced Noa Lang is Cruijff's first choice. "They have many more options. Lang is a Dutchman abroad, but they also find a lot of players in the Netherlands very interesting."

"What you hear is that Cruijff is simply not planning to overpay for players. They think Ouaissa of NEC is a very decent player, but not worth 8 or 10 million. Feyenoord think he is worth that, but do not have any money at the moment."

Internally, Cruijff has apparently been saying that much better players are available in Spain for far less money. "So I hope he ultimately brings in a very good left and right winger, with depth, pace and a bit of the goalscoring and assist ability of Mika Godts."

"Noa Lang is armchair scouting. He would also produce at Ajax, everyone knows what he can do, but I do not know whether he is the first choice."

Danjuma's name has also come up. "I saw Danjuma's name come up and saw that the colleagues at Eindhovens Dagblad debunked that PSV had interest. I also checked on it with Ajax. At this moment, and never say never, there is absolutely no question of it. It is often the case that if two such clubs are mentioned, it seems as if the player is just being put on the market by the agent," the Ajax watcher concludes.