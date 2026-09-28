Van Dijk offered to Barcelona: Flick makes his decision

A surprising twist has emerged over the future of one of Liverpool's most prominent defenders, with Virgil van Dijk linked to a move to Barcelona this summer in a deal that may not cost the Catalan club a single transfer fee.

According to El Nacional, Van Dijk is open to a new adventure in Spain as Barcelona hunt for a new centre-back. The Dutchman's contract at Liverpool expires on 30 June, which would allow him to leave for free.





Few defenders in European football can match his CV. Van Dijk has grown into one of Liverpool's most important players and a natural leader through his years at the club, and he finished second to Lionel Messi in the 2019 Ballon d'Or race.

He arrived at Anfield in a huge deal worth more than 80 million euros. The fee sparked plenty of controversy at the time, yet Van Dijk has proved over the years that it was a shrewd investment for the English club.

His years at Anfield have brought a haul of major honours: the Champions League, the Premier League twice, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. He also took the captain's armband and became one of the team's most recognisable figures.

For all the experience Van Dijk could bring to Barcelona's backline, the report claims Hansi Flick is not sold on the idea, even with no fee involved.

Signing a 36-year-old, the German coach reckons, would demand a bedding-in period. Bringing in a veteran of this calibre could also squeeze the game time of some of the club's younger players.

Flick weighs the development of players such as Gerard Martin and several La Masia talents into his thinking, and that makes him wary of a move for Van Dijk.

The report adds that the coach would rather Barcelona chase younger options at centre-back, with Alessandro Bastoni, Rodri Nastad and Nico Schlotterbeck among the standout names.

Should the board opt for a more experienced head instead, Flick favours Aymeric Laporte over Van Dijk. It underlines his reservations about signing the Liverpool captain despite the quality and experience he would offer.

The ball, then, sits in Barcelona's court. Van Dijk has opened the door to a move, while Flick prefers to study his other options before making a final call on the defence.