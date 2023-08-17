USWNT warned they have no chance of hiring England coach Sarina Wiegman as Vlatko Andonovski's replacement by FA chief Mark Bullingham

Football Association chief Mark Bullingham wants Sarina Wiegman to stay on as England coach for a "very long time" amid links to the vacant USWNT job.

WHAT HAPPENED? Vlatko Andonovski resigned as the U.S. women's national team coach following their last-16 World Cup exit and now Wiegman has been linked with the vacant role. The 53-year-old, who has led the Lionesses to the World Cup final and Euro 2022 glory, is also being considered by the FA as a possible successor to Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate when his contract expires in 2024. However, FA chief executive Bullingham says the former Netherlands boss, who led the Dutch to the World Cup final in 2019, is staying put.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We’ve seen lots of rumours, and look, she [Wiegman] is a special talent. We know that," said Bullingham. "From our side, she’s contracted through until 2025. We think she’s doing a great job. We’re huge supporters of her and hopefully she feels the same way. So she’s someone we’d like to have with us for a very long time."

Asked whether that was the case at any cost, Bullingham said: "It is not about money. We are very, very happy with her and we feel she is happy. I think that is the answer. We’ve always said we’d get to it [contract talks] after a tournament.

"We’ve had good conversations after the Euros and there will be an appropriate time to do it. We’ve got a bit of time because she’s contracted until 2025 and she’ll want to have a decent holiday after this. But all I’ll say is we’re massive fans of her."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England are one game away from winning the Women's World Cup for the first time, with Spain standing in their way. Wiegman is the first coach to take two countries to a World Cup final and the FA will want to keep her in her current role for as long as possible.

WHAT NEXT? While the rumours over Wiegman's future will continue to swirl, she will be focused on leading England to World Cup glory against on Sunday.