Until 2031: Paris reach agreement with Real Madrid and Liverpool target

The future of the young Ivorian winger Yan Diomande continues to spark controversy, amid growing interest from Europe's major clubs in signing him during the current summer transfer window, despite Leipzig's insistence on keeping him.

German newspaper "Bild" reported on Thursday that the regular break granted to Diomande (19) after his participation in the 2026 World Cup has ended. He is expected to return to Leipzig's training next week, before the team's camp in Austria gets under way, although the club have not set a precise date for his return.

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Leipzig had already rejected a 100 million euro offer from Liverpool while the player was at the World Cup, benefiting from the fact that Diomande is tied to a contract running until the summer of 2030, with no release clause.

Liverpool are no longer the only club chasing him. Arsenal, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have all shown their readiness to pay 100 million euros.

Diomande has also reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain on a contract running until 2031, but the French club have not yet submitted an official offer to Leipzig.

Pressure on Paris

Those close to the player, working with the Roc Nation agency that manages his affairs, are trying to pile pressure on Paris Saint-Germain to speed up negotiations with Leipzig, fearing another club could enter the deal.

"Bild" noted that Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi sat alongside Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff during the World Cup final in New York, which handed the two parties the chance to talk.

Leipzig, in contrast, are demanding no less than 120 million euros to sanction a sale. They have grown less convinced they can keep him for another season, even on another loan, an idea the report says Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique rejects.

The newspaper concluded by noting that "Leipzig's management is aware of the great technical and marketing value that Diomande represents, but at the same time it knows that keeping a player who does not wish to stay could have a negative impact on the team's atmosphere, as previously happened with Xavi Simons".