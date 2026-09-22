Barcelona have signed a five-year cooperation agreement with "Nespresso" running until 2031, making the company the official coffee house of the club as part of an expansion of the commercial partnerships tied to Barcelona and its facilities.

The rollout will be gradual at "Spotify Camp Nou". For now, "Nespresso" will be based inside the VIP lounges, where guests can enjoy the company's products during Barcelona matches and the events and activities the stadium hosts.

Both parties see the deal as a step towards offering new experiences for fans and guests, serving coffee in a distinctive sporting and entertainment setting while drawing on "Nespresso" solutions built for the professional sector.

This partnership follows another sponsorship agreement Barcelona recently struck with "Telefónica", the latest move in the club's push to widen its network of commercial partners.

"Nespresso": a global presence

One of the leading names in capsule coffee, "Nespresso" works with more than 168,550 farmers across 18 countries through the AAA Sustainable Quality Programme, launched in 2003 in cooperation with the "Rainforest Alliance" organisation.

The company earned B Corp certification in 2022, reflecting its commitment to standards on social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in the Swiss city of Vevey, "Nespresso" operates in 96 markets and employs more than 14,000 people. By 2024 it ran a global retail network of 818 stores.

"Nespresso for Business" also delivers tailored solutions for companies and establishments including restaurants, cafés, hotels and offices, through a range of coffee machines and products designed for professional use.