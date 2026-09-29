How to buy FAWERHA Tul8te tickets: Jeddah Dates, ticket prices & more

Rising Egyptian music sensation Tul8te brings his signature retro-pop sound to Saudi Arabia for a massive concert at the Jeddah Superdome on October 2, 2026.

Known for his masked persona and nostalgia-infused hits that have taken social media and regional charts by storm, the artist delivers one of the most anticipated live shows of the FAWERHA concert series.

Demand for seats is skyrocketing across the Kingdom. GOAL has all the details on dates, venue information, ticket pricing, and how to secure your pass right now.

When is Tul8te?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets October 2, 2026 at 10:00 PM FAWERHA: Tul8te Live in Jeddah Jeddah Superdome, Jeddah Tickets

Where to buy Tul8te tickets?

Official tickets for the FAWERHA Tul8te concert in Jeddah were made available through Webook, the official primary sales platform for major events in Saudi Arabia. Fans seeking tickets at face value can register an account on Webook to complete a purchase.

If you are unable to secure a pass during initial sales, Grintahub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Grintahub allows music fans to search for available seats across standing and balcony areas.

How much are Tul8te tickets?

Official ticket prices on Webook start at 250 SAR for general standing sections, with premium balcony areas starting around 450 SAR.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Grintahub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. Prices on the secondary market start around 319 SAR for the cheapest entry-level options.

Here is a quick breakdown of ticket prices:

General Standing (Official): Starts at 250 SAR

VIP Balcony (Official): Starts at 450 SAR

Secondary Market Entry (Grintahub): Starts at 319 SAR

Everything you need to know about Tul8te

Tul8te has rapidly emerged as one of the most intriguing artists in modern Arabic music. Blending 90s indie nostalgia, synthpop, and modern regional sounds, his unique style and mysterious masked image have earned him a massive fan following.

The concert takes place at the world-class Jeddah Superdome. Gates open at 8:00 PM with the main performance scheduled to start at 10:00 PM.

Attendees must be aged 14 and above to enter. Arriving early is strongly recommended to allow ample time for entry checks and parking.