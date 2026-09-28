How to get Trevor Noah stand up tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Global comedy star Trevor Noah is currently touring worldwide, delivering his sharp observational humor and incisive cultural commentary to packed arenas across the globe.

As an Emmy winner and long-time Grammy host, Noah has built an unmatched reputation in modern stand-up comedy. His recent shows across North America, Asia, and the Middle East have experienced record-breaking ticket demand.

GOAL has compiled everything you need to know about upcoming dates and prices, ensuring you secure the cheapest Trevor Noah tickets right now.

When is Trevor Noah?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sep 25, 2026 at 6:00 PM Trevor Noah Stand-Up Grand Arena, Cape Town, South Africa Tickets Oct 26, 2026 at 8:00 PM Trevor Noah Stand-Up MacPherson Stadium, Hong Kong Tickets Nov 3, 2026 at 8:00 PM Trevor Noah Stand-Up The Star Theatre, Singapore Tickets Nov 9, 2026 at 8:00 PM Trevor Noah Stand-Up Idea Live Arena, Selangor, Malaysia Tickets Nov 25, 2026 at 8:00 PM Trevor Noah Stand-Up Dubai Opera, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Tickets Nov 26, 2026 at 8:00 PM Trevor Noah Stand-Up Dubai Opera, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Tickets Nov 28, 2026 at 8:00 PM Trevor Noah Stand-Up Dubai Opera, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Tickets Nov 29, 2026 at 8:00 PM Trevor Noah Stand-Up Dubai Opera, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Tickets

Where to buy Trevor Noah?

Official ticket sales for Trevor Noah shows are handled primarily by authorized ticketing platforms such as Ticketmaster, AXS, and official venue box offices. Buying directly from primary sellers during presales or general releases ensures access to face-value prices.

Secondary platforms like StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Trevor Noah tickets?

Official ticket prices for Trevor Noah live performances vary based on venue size, seating location, and demand. On primary outlets like Ticketmaster and official venue portals, standard admission ticket prices start at around $55 USD for general seating.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. Secondary market ticket prices typically start around $119 USD.

Everything you need to know about Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah stands among the most celebrated stand-up comedians globally. After gaining international fame as the host of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, he has hosted multiple Grammy Award ceremonies and released popular Netflix stand-up specials.

Important details for fans planning to see Trevor Noah live: