Tottenham Hotspur all-time top scorers: Kane in hot pursuit of Greaves

Goal takes a look at Tottenham's top 20 goalscorers of all time...

Despite not winning any major competitions in recent times, Tottenham Hotspur are considered one of the strongest teams in England and have taken up their place as as part of the so-called ‘Big 6’.

Over the years, Spurs have had many prolific goal scorers don their famous white shirt, but who are the best goal scorers to ever play for the North London club?

Regarded one of England’s best strikers, Jimmy Greaves leads the Tottenham Hotspur goal-scoring charts. The forward’s composure and calmness in front of the goal saw him score an unbelievable 266 goals in 379 appearances for the club.

Getty Images

Without a doubt, Harry Kane is part of Tottenham’s all-time attacking greats as well. The forward bagged the Premier League Golden Boot three times in his 13 years at the club and will forever be part of Spurs’ iconic history. Tottenham’s Player of the Year in 2014-15 and 2020-21 is inching closer to the number 1 spot and could break all the records if he continues his goalscoring form.

Getty Images

Bobby Smith is the third of the only three players to have crossed the 200-goal mark for the North London team, being part of the iconic Spurs team that captured multiple trophies in the early years of the 1960s, and scored 12 hat-trick's for his club.

Getty Images

Heung Min-Son is another player who has lit up the Premier League since his arrival from Germany back in 2015. The South Korean has formed a deadly partnership with Kane as the duo has constantly run riot in England. Son shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohammed Salah in 2021-22 after scoring 23 goals and seems destined climb up the goal-scoring charts if he stays at the club.

Tottenham Hotspur top 20 goal scorers of all time