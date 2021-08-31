Tottenham confirm Emerson Royal capture from Barcelona

The Brazil international brings an end to his stay at Camp Nou to make the move to the Premier League as Spurs' latest recruit of the transfer window

Tottenham have announced the capture of Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal on a five-year deal through 2026.

The Brazil international brings an end to his stay at Camp Nou to make the move to the Premier League as Spurs' latest recruit of the Nuno Espirito Santo era.

He becomes the fifth new arrival, and third permanent transfer, of the summer window, following Pierluigi Gollini, Bryan Gil, Cristian Romero and Pape Matar Sarr.

Copa America finalist makes London move

Having only seen his option to move to the Blaugrana exercised following a lengthy, multi-season loan spell at Real Betis this summer, the 22-year-old departs with just three senior games for Ronald Koeman's side to his name.

But having been keen to remain in La Liga this summer, the offer delivered by Spurs has ultimately proven too tough for the Selecao star to resist, securing his future in London instead.

During his time at Betis, he earned senior honours with his nation and was a member of the Brazil squad that reached this year's Copa America final.

Emerson arrival bolsters right-back option

The Brazilian's acquisition makes him the fourth right-back at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the 2021-22 campaign continues to trundle forward and raises questions over the placement of Japhet Tanganga going forward.

The 22-year-old has been the surprise pick in the position so far this season, as Spurs sit atop the Premier League pile after three games, ahead of nominal number two Matt Doherty.

Serge Aurier meanwhile has seen his stock fall under Nuno since the former Wolves boss succeeded Jose Mourinho in charge, suggesting that Emerson's arrival could see him fall further down the pecking order.

