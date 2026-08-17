Torrents immediately shows his good side at Ajax

New signing Jofre Torrents has wasted no time making an impression at Ajax. The left-back, who has arrived from FC Barcelona, was at Jong Ajax's home game against FC Emmen in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie on Tuesday evening.

Seated near technical director Jordi Cruijff, the man who lured him away from Barcelona, the young full-back had signed a four-year contract at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Monday.

In the first half, Diego Pugno stole the show as the Italian forward scored twice. Emre Unuvar also got on the scoresheet for Jong Ajax, who led FC Emmen 3-2 at half-time.

For some time, Cruijff had been working on a deal for Torrents, who was under contract in Barcelona until mid-2028. The technical director initially looked to be pursuing a loan move, but has now succeeded in bringing in the left-footer on a permanent deal.

Next up, Torrents will compete with Caio Henrique and Owen Wijndal for a place at Ajax. The latter could still leave, although he has made a solid impression this season and a transfer is not necessarily likely because of his high wages.

This summer, Ajax have already signed two left-backs in Henrique and Fouad Zahouani. The Moroccan, however, was initially brought in for Jong Ajax, for whom he made his debut against FC Dordrecht on 7 August.