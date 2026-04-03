Top official... Real Madrid makes a shocking accusation against Alonso

Real Madrid have been hit hard by injuries this season, a situation that could affect the team as the season enters its decisive phase.

In this regard, the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’ reported on Friday that Real Madrid believes the reason for the high number of injuries that have hit the team this season is suboptimal planning during former manager Xabi Alonso’s tenure, during which the Merengues suffered a significant and worrying increase in the number of absences.

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In a previous report, the Madrid-based newspaper highlighted that when Alonso took charge of Real Madrid, fitness coach Antonio Bento was sidelined and assigned an administrative office role, leading to a change in preparation methods and training loads, and a clear decline in the team’s physical condition, particularly in the second half, alongside an increase in muscle injuries and fatigue.

Physical fitness has been a hot topic within the club. The partial return of Bento during the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia was a clear sign of dissatisfaction, whilst Niko Mehic also returned to oversee medical matters in an attempt to stem the bleeding.

"AS" attributed the positive turnaround in the fitness of players such as Valverde and Vinícius to the rectification of previous poor planning following the appointment of Álvaro Arbeloa, and the return of Bento with full authority, whilst there is internal regret over the "lost time".