Tolu makes bold statement about Ajax's status

Tolu Arokodare is aiming high at Ajax, the biggest club in the Netherlands according to the towering striker. The summer signing wants to get the Amsterdam side back into the Champions League as quickly as possible, as he revealed in a conversation with ESPN.

"Ajax are of course the biggest club in the Dutch league," said the striker on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. "We know that as a team, as players, as football fans. Everyone knows that."

Yet Ajax are not playing in the Champions League. It is still unclear whether Míchel's side will even reach the main stage of the Conference League.

"With all due respect to the Conference League, but the Conference League is not where Ajax as a team want to be. You want to play in the Champions League," said Tolu, setting out his ambitions shortly before the two-legged tie with FC Sion in the Conference League play-offs.

From the start, Tolu has made his target clear. "So the main goal for this season is obviously to win matches, win the title and return to the right position. Namely qualification for the Champions League."

For now, though, Europe's elite competition remains a long way off, as the 1.97-metre striker knows. "For now we are in the Conference League and we are going to focus on what lies ahead of us. We are concentrating on our task, namely reaching the Conference League. We are focused on returning to the position that belongs to us."