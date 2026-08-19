Barcelona's new captain Raphinha delivered a powerful and moving message to the Blaugrana faithful before kick-off against Egyptian side Al Ahly in the friendly Joan Gamper Trophy, the Camp Nou roaring around him.

The Catalans hosted Al Ahly at the Camp Nou in the traditional fixture that presents the squad to supporters ahead of a new season.

Raphinha opened by paying a special tribute to his team-mates in the Spain squad, saying: "I would like to congratulate the world champions. They did a wonderful job and achieved something that every footballer in the world dreams of. Congratulations to you all."

Turning to the Barcelona stars crowned World Cup winners with Spain, he added: "I want to tell them, you must feel proud of this achievement, and know that your names will remain engraved forever in the history of world football."

The Brazil captain then addressed everyone inside and outside the stadium: "Last but not least, this message is directed at all of us, whether we who are inside the stadium or you who support us from outside it. We keep developing as a team, and we will keep fighting as a team."

He closed with a clear promise to the Catalan supporters: "For that, we will need the support of you all throughout the season, as you have always done, and as I am confident you will continue to do, and I am confident that we, the players and the coaching staff, will do everything in our power to give you plenty of joy this season."

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Warm applause rolled down from the stands as the Brazilian finished: "Together we are very strong, and only together can we compete for every possible title. Thank you very much. Long live Barcelona."