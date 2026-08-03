Barcelona are continuing to work hard on building a team capable of competing during the 2026-2027 season.

Hansi Flick's side have delivered two impressive campaigns, yet sporting director Deco and his closest aides want to strengthen the project with top-quality players.

Sport report that the priority right now is an out-and-out striker. Club officials are not closing the door on other positions, though, should the right opportunities appear on the market.

A week ago, Catalunya Radio revealed that Barcelona had enquired with Manchester City about Rodri's situation. Real Madrid remain the front-runners in the race for the player, but Cadena SER insist Barcelona are watching the negotiations between the two parties "with keen interest".

The Catalan giants are also weighing up a move for the Spanish midfielder, if he does not end up at the Bernabeu and shows a willingness to join them.

Journalist Neil Sola of Cadena SER says there is a conviction inside Barcelona that they can pull off the deal. They rate Rodri as one of the best players in the world in his position, worthy of a major financial effort.

The catch? The player himself must show he wants the move.

Deco and Flick believe the midfield is complete for options, but the doubts raised after Frenkie de Jong's injury have opened the door to a new scenario.