Argentina forward Julian Alvarez is set to rejoin group training at Atletico Madrid after completing an individual session on Saturday morning at the "Cerro" training ground, while his teammates travelled to Seville. His future remains uncertain with just hours left before the summer transfer window closes.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that Alvarez trained for the second day running alongside one of the club's fitness coaches, having missed Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions through illness. He is now expected to link up with the group on Sunday.

His return comes with a move to Barcelona now looking all but impossible. The player has accepted that his dream of joining the Catalan club next season is unlikely to happen, with the market shutting on Tuesday evening.

Recovery and a return to his normal programme have not resolved anything, though. Alvarez remains unconvinced about a return to the Premier League despite interest from Arsenal and Manchester City, which leaves staying at Atletico as the most realistic option right now.

Atletico want their forward back at full physical and technical sharpness, and the club are reluctant to waste any more time given he could yet remain. Alvarez, for his part, is still refusing to move to England and holding firm on Barcelona as his preferred destination.

For now, with the deadline looming, Alvarez stays an Atletico Madrid player. The final call on his future should come in the next few days.